Jesy Nelson ‘goes back to drawing board’ on album after showing bosses demos

Jesy Nelson has reportedly had to go back to the drawing board with some of the songs on her debut solo album, according to claims.

The singer, who recently hinted at a comeback with Black Eyed Peas, left girl group Little Mix in 2020 after nine years in the band, which rose to fame after winning The X Factor.

And last year, she released her debut single, Boyz, with rapper Nicki Minaj.

However, Jesy received backlash for appropriating black culture and ‘blackfishing’ following the release of the song’s accompanying music video.

Since her debut single, there have been no further releases from the star, and sources are now claiming that record label bosses have been “underwhelmed” by her material so far.

An insider told The Sun: “After releasing Boyz last year, she let the label hear early versions of the songs she had come up with.

“The bosses felt sure there was potential there but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it – so that is what she has done.







“She is determined to only play them the new music when it’s perfect, so they haven’t heard any more since then.

“But she is a talented girl and everyone is excited to hear more when she is ready. There are high hopes for her debut album when it is finally complete.”

OK! has approached Jesy’s representatives for comment.

Jesy has shared some updates on the songwriting process with fans in the last few months, with the singer jetting off to the US for two months to write and record.







Last month, she took to Instagram to post about a tear-jerker she’d written, with a picture of her crying.

She wrote: “You know it’s a powerful song when it makes you like this. Got me in the feels.”

Jesy also posted images of her and the team she had worked with on the now-shelved album when returning home to the UK in May, writing: “My boys, my family, my absolute weirdos what a bloody two months it’s been.

“London baby here we come.”













Earlier this year, Jesy fuelled speculation of a collaboration with Will.i.am after posting several photos in the studio with the producer and musician captioned: “Studio with one of my fave humans @iamwill”.

And since then, it’s thought that the collaboration could actually be with Black Eyed Peas themselves.

The Twitter account @Leaks shared “Jesy Nelson X Black Eyed Peas” which got several fans talking about what it could mean, with one fan even replying: “She’s taking Fergie’s spot.”

