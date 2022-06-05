Joanna Lumley health: ‘I’m never ill’ – star’s health secret she has followed for 40-years

The star who spent the beginning of her career as a model later started an acting career, despite having no formal acting training at drama school. Her role as a Bond girl led her onto more major roles within The Avengers, Sapphire & Steel, and in the 1990s Patsy Stone in BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous. More recently the star has presented numerous travel docu-series and has joined the team at Sky News covering all of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Keeping up with a hectic work schedule in her later life is a challenge in itself, but for Lumley it seems that by keeping her health in-check, she is able to avoid many of the curses of older age.

Talking on a recent podcast, the actress said that she has been a vegetarian for around 40 to 45 years, after first deciding to give up meat and fish the same way someone would give up alcohol or smoking.

She explained: “I suddenly thought I am not going to do this anymore. I am not going to eat meat or fish. No more finished. Gone.

“But I am not a vegan. That is the next step, but I love cheese.”

For Lumley, keeping up with a vegetarian diet is easy, especially with her travels to the Middle and Far East, as a lot of this cuisine is vegetable based.

