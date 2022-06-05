Joanna Lumley in tears as she warns of major ‘change’ for UK once Queen dies





Joanna Lumley became emotional as she welcomed the Queen’s ability to put in a final Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to mark the end of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The actress noted Britons will have to prepare for a significant “change” when Her Majesty is no longer with us but that she made sure to offer insight on the future of the Royal Family. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Lumley said: “It’s extraordinary.

“We’re living in something, an age that will be remembered and envied in future centuries. “We lived in this Elizabethan Age and I think the world is a soubriquet, rather like we had Richard Lionheart and things like this, I think she’s Elizabeth The Legendary. “I just think a change is going to come and we’ve all got to be prepared for it and I love this country so much, I care so much that all is well. “And I can’t bear the idea of any friction or people being cross about stuff.”

She added: "And I think the Queen has done her very, very dazzling best to say, 'all will be well, this is how it's going to work.' "They're happy tears, they're emotional tears." Dame Joanna, a vocal royalist, personally joined the Jubilee celebrations as she collected tales about the Queen's 70-year reign in the book A Queen for All Seasons. Having joined the official Sky News commentary for the Platinum celebrations, the actress shared several anecdotes about Her Majesty throughout the weekend.

The Queen stunned royal watchers as she made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace after having previously cancelled scheduled outings. She greeted the crowds at the end of Trooping the Colour on Thursday but aides later confirmed she would not appear at St Paul’s Cathedral for the thanksgiving service after having experienced discomfort. Her Majesty however ensured to walk across Windsor Castle’s quad to personally light up the main Beacon created to mark the Platinum Jubilee on Friday evening. Senior working members of the Royal Family stepped in to represent her with engagements across England and Wales throughout the Jubilee weekend.





