Lewis Hamilton feud with Max Verstappen continues as star’s main sponsor make ‘correction’

It seems unlikely that the Brit will win back his title this year, either, given his struggles in the Mercedes W13 car. He has been suffering from bouncing during the majority of races this season and has finished on the podium only once.

Hamilton trails Verstappen by 75 points but has said that he cannot think about next season until this year’s problems have been fixed. He said last week: “I’ve really not thought about that (next year’s car design). I think we’ve got to figure out what’s wrong with this car before we can make another car. If we just started making another car we could easily get it wrong.

“So I think it’s about getting on top of this one fully, which we still haven’t got on top of and then give us a guideline of where [to go].”

But he added on the future design: “there’s definitely loads of things that I would not want from this car onto next year’s car, so I’ve already put those in.”