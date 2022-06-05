Long Covid: Significant evidence the virus can lead to brain-related neurological problems

Treatment with low-dose naltrexone, which decreases brain inflammation, appears to speed up recovery from long Covid.

Further research is looking into the possible benefits of vitamin supplementation, including co-enzyme Q10, zinc, selenium, magnesium, and vitamin D.

Long Covid symptoms

The NHS stated: “The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get COVID-19.”

Common long Covid symptoms include: