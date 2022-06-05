Categories
Long Covid: Significant evidence the virus can lead to brain-related neurological problems


Treatment with low-dose naltrexone, which decreases brain inflammation, appears to speed up recovery from long Covid.

Further research is looking into the possible benefits of vitamin supplementation, including co-enzyme Q10, zinc, selenium, magnesium, and vitamin D.

Long Covid symptoms

The NHS stated: “The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get COVID-19.”

Common long Covid symptoms include:

  • Extreme tiredness (fatigue)
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chest pain or tightness
  • Problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”)
  • Difficulty sleeping (insomnia)
  • Heart palpitations
  • Dizziness
  • Pins and needles
  • Joint pain
  • Depression and anxiety
  • Tinnitus, earaches
  • Feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite
  • A high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste
  • Rashes.



