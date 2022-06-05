Long Covid: Significant evidence the virus can lead to brain-related neurological problems

Treatment with low-dose naltrexone, which decreases brain inflammation, appears to speed up recovery from long Covid.
Further research is looking into the possible benefits of vitamin supplementation, including co-enzyme Q10, zinc, selenium, magnesium, and vitamin D.
Long Covid symptoms
The NHS stated: “The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get COVID-19.”
Common long Covid symptoms include:
- Extreme tiredness (fatigue)
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain or tightness
- Problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”)
- Difficulty sleeping (insomnia)
- Heart palpitations
- Dizziness
- Pins and needles
- Joint pain
- Depression and anxiety
- Tinnitus, earaches
- Feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite
- A high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes to sense of smell or taste
- Rashes.
