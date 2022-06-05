Long Covid signs: The symptom more prevalent ‘in older people’ – what to spot

It says: “With long Covid you may feel fatigued after activities which were not previously difficult to cope with, and this can affect your quality of life and ability to function as you did previously.”

This is more likely to occur at the end of the day or at the end of a busy week, according to the organisation.

“Sometimes people experience a number of other symptoms worsening after physical stress. This could include brain fog, muscle aches or headaches alongside increased fatigue.

"Clinicians may call these 'post exertional symptoms'. They are not in themselves dangerous but can affect your quality of life."

