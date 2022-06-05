Mercedes-Benz immediately recalls a million cars due to concerns over braking problems

The German car giant announced yesterday that it has issued an immediate global recall of the cars because of problems with the brake booster on three different series. It has told any owners of the affected cars not to drive them until having an inspection carried out.

Some 993,407 of the vehicles are being recalled worldwide, including about 70,000 in Germany.

Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected.

The ML and GL cars are SUVs, while the R-Class is a minivan.

Mercedes-Benz said in a statement: “We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing.”

READ MORE: TAX THEM! Electric cars cause ‘more pollution’ than petrol and diesel