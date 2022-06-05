Metro Summer Kid Movies returns to theaters in Goleta and Santa Barbara, beginning Tuesday – Santa Barbara News-Press

Metropolitan Theatres is announcing the return of Metro Summer Kids Movies from Tuesday through Aug. 11 at Fiesta 5 Theatres and Camino Real Cinemas — located at 916 State S., Santa Barbara and 7040 Marketplace Drive, Goleta respectively.

Tickets are on sale for $2 at www.metrotheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and at theatre box offices.

“This family friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theater and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres Corp.

The Metro Summer Kids Movies series offers a new film every week at each of the theatres and will run at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at Fiesta 5 Theatres, and every Thursday morning at Camino Real Cinemas.

Those looking for a group outing can book a Metro Summer Kids Movies Private Rental for up to 20 guests for $125. This includes kid’s combo packs. The rentals for the Metro Summer Kids Movies are available on the scheduled film dates. To inquire about a private rental for the summer program, visit https://www.metrotheatres.com/theatre-rentals/

Family favorites such as favorites like “Secret Life of Pets,” “The Croods,” “Hotel Transylvania,” The Boss Baby”

For more information on Metro Summer Kids Movies, including the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit metrotheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies-2022.

In addition to Metro Summer Kids Movies, families can look forward to a summer of brand new family -friendly releases at Metropolitan Theatres including “Lightyear” on June 17, “Minions The Rise of Gru” on July 1, “Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 8, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” on July 15, and “DC League of Super-Pets” on July 29.

Here’s the schedule:

FIESTA 5

June 7-8: “Madagascar.”

June 14-15: “Abominable.”

June 21-22: “Megamind.”

June 28-29: “Sing.”

July 5-6: “The Croods.”

July 12-13: “Kung Fu Panda.”

July 19-20: “Trolls: World Tour.”

July 26-27: “The Prince of Egypt.”

Aug. 2-3: “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Aug. 9-10: “Monsters vs Aliens,”

CAMINO REAL CINEAMAS

June 9: “Rise of the Guardians.”

June 16: “Captain Underpants.”

June 23: “The Secret Life of Pets.”

June 30: “The Boss Baby.”

July 7: “Chicken Run.”

July 14: “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit.”

July 21: “Home.”

July 28: “Hotel Transylvania.”

Aug. 4: “Goosebumps.”

Aug. 11: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com