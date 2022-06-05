Nadal secures 22nd Grand Slam, equalling Graf and two behind Court

Rafael Nadal landed another big blow in the debate of who the best tennis player of all-time is after becoming a 14-time champion of Roland Garros.

The Spaniard now has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, putting him two clear of his closest rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. No one is counting on Federer to add to his total, as his last major crown came at the 2018 Australian Open, with knee injuries keeping him out the last two years.

As for Djokovic, he looked to be the favourite to finish with most grand slams a year ago, but he’s slowed down since going for gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer. The Serbian missed out on a medal and looked exhausted at the US Open, where he eventually lost to Daniil Medvedev.

Then came his deportation in Australia after refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19, which opened the door for Nadal to win, before falling to the Spaniard in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Nadal’s triumph means he now sits level with Steffi Graf with 22 titles, with only Margaret Court (24) and Serena Williams (23) ahead of him. The question is whether his foot will allow him to continue playing.

Meanwhile, it’s the first time in Nadal’s career that he’s won the first two majors of the year and the third time he’s won two in a row. In 2008 he was crowned at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and in 2020 he repeated at Roland Garros before winning Wimbledon and the US Open as well.