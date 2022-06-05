Naomi Campbell, 52, shares her royal wave as she stuns during Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Naomi Campbell, 52, showed age is just a number as she posed for onlookers on top of a star-studded double-decker bus during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The former supermodel was joined by the likes of Kate Moss, Phoebe Dynevor and Charlotte Tilbury on the 90s themed bus.

The double-decker featured images from the decade covering the sides, from Harry Potter books to ’90s ad campaigns, set to a soundtrack of hits by the Spice Girls and Oasis.

Naomi looked amazing in the strapless beige dress as she smiled at onlookers.

The dress featured pockets and large buttons, with a matching brown pashmina to keep her warm.

She accessorised with layered gold necklaces and large brown Burberry sunglasses.

Her signature dark tresses were styled in a straight look, not taking attention away from her classy dress number.

Naomi took to Instagram to post a short video to show off her attire in view of her 12.8 million Instagram followers.

She captioned the video: “@riccardotisci17 @burberry #jubileeweekend #70.”

Many social media users took to Twitter to comment on the star’s ageless looks.

Ezanette95 said: “Naomi Campbell is looking stunning #Jubilee.”

ElizabethLovatt added: “Okay, maybe the Jubilee was worth it to see Naomi Campbell on that bus.”

Martin Lewis, Sir Cliff Richard, Gary Lineker, Dame Shirley Bassey and Idris Elba were among the 150 celebrities who travelled in double-decker buses to pay homage to the Queen’s final day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.