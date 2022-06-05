Netflix Drops Official Trailer For Ben Crump Documentary ‘Civil’

Netflix just released the trailer for the upcoming Ben Crump documentary, Civil.

Civil is described as ”an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his mission to raise the value of Black life in America.”

Here’s an official description:

Considered a trailblazer of his field, CIVIL gives viewers an inside look at Crump’s mission to raise the value of Black life. As the civil lawyer for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Black farmers, and banking while Black victims, Crump challenges America to come to terms with what it owes his clients.

The film is directed and produced by Nadia Hallgren and produced by Kenya Barris.

In a previous statement, Crump said,

Crump stated, “The intersection of the making of Civil during one of the most significant calls to action in history could never have been planned, but has culminated into an extraordinary film by Nadia Hallgren that leaves me both awed and humbled by what it has captured. I’m honored to allow the world a firsthand account to witness the future of justice that can be achieved when we refuse to let our brothers and sisters be marginalized by the enemies of equality.”

Check out the official trailer below:

The film screens soon at the Tribeca Festival and the American Black Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters on June 17 and globally on Netflix June 19.