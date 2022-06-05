Netflix Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 6-12

Next week, Tommy Shelby’s narrative arc will see its conclusion on Netflix. The streaming platform will release Peaky Blinders‘ sixth and final season on June 10. The stakes are higher than ever for Shelby, who emerged from obscurity as a backstreet crime lord, turned into a legitimate businessman, and became a member of parliament. Cillian Murphy (Inception) reprises his role as Shelby. The cast also features the late Helen McCrory (Skyfall), Paul Anderson (The Revenant), Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard), Finn Cole (Animal Kingdom), and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), among others.
RELATED: Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom VR Announced
Next week will be full of comedy releases for those who need a laugh. Starting on June 6, fans can watch Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, Bill Burr’s new stand-up special, before jumping on That’s My Time with David Letterman the day after. Additionally, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration debuts on June 9 and Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute on June 10. The grand finale sees Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory released on June 11.
Netflix New TV & Movie Additions | June 6-12
What to Watch on Netflix on June 6
Action Pack: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – NETFLIX COMEDY
What to Watch on Netflix on June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman — NETFLIX COMEDY
What to Watch on Netflix on June 8
Baby Fever – NETFLIX SERIES
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hustle – NETFLIX FILM
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What to Watch on Netflix on June 9
Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – NETFLIX COMEDY
What to Watch on Netflix on June 10
Closet Monster
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Vice
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – NETFLIX FILM
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute – NETFLIX COMEDY
First Kill – NETFLIX SERIES
Intimacy – NETFLIX SERIES
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Trees of Peace – NETFLIX FILM
What to Watch on Netflix on June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory – NETFLIX COMEDY
Source link