Netflix Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 6-12

Next week, Tommy Shelby’s narrative arc will see its conclusion on Netflix. The streaming platform will release Peaky Blinders‘ sixth and final season on June 10. The stakes are higher than ever for Shelby, who emerged from obscurity as a backstreet crime lord, turned into a legitimate businessman, and became a member of parliament. Cillian Murphy (Inception) reprises his role as Shelby. The cast also features the late Helen McCrory (Skyfall), Paul Anderson (The Revenant), Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard), Finn Cole (Animal Kingdom), and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), among others.

RELATED: Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom VR Announced

Next week will be full of comedy releases for those who need a laugh. Starting on June 6, fans can watch Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, Bill Burr’s new stand-up special, before jumping on That’s My Time with David Letterman the day after. Additionally, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration debuts on June 9 and Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute on June 10. The grand finale sees Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory released on June 11.

Netflix New TV & Movie Additions | June 6-12

What to Watch on Netflix on June 6

Action Pack: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – NETFLIX COMEDY

What to Watch on Netflix on June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman — NETFLIX COMEDY

What to Watch on Netflix on June 8

Baby Fever – NETFLIX SERIES

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hustle – NETFLIX FILM

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What to Watch on Netflix on June 9

Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – NETFLIX COMEDY

What to Watch on Netflix on June 10

Closet Monster

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Vice

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – NETFLIX FILM

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute – NETFLIX COMEDY

First Kill – NETFLIX SERIES

Intimacy – NETFLIX SERIES

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Trees of Peace – NETFLIX FILM

What to Watch on Netflix on June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory – NETFLIX COMEDY