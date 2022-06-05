Novak Djokovic ‘disrespected’ at French Open as coach launches bitter tirade – ‘no reason’

Nadal will play in the Roland Garros final on Sunday against Casper Ruud after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire against the Spaniard. If the 36-year-old defeats the Norwegian, he will move to 22 Grand Slam titles – two clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most men’s major singles titles in history.

Ivanisevic believes Djokovic can bounce back and make up some ground on Nadal at Wimbledon, although the Croatian admitted victory is a must. When asked if Djokovic can win the SW19 tournament, he added: “Of course he can, and he does not have much of a choice, if we are being honest.

“He is the biggest favourite at Wimbledon, just like Rafa was here. Novak now needs to rest well and prepare for Wimbledon physically and mentally. I am sure that he can do it and I think he will win Wimbledon, I have a good feeling about that. He needs to focus on grass now.”