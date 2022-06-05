Obi-Wan’s First Two Episodes Lean Heavily on His Relationships

The following contains spoilers for Part I and Part II of Obi-Wan Kenobi, currently streaming on Disney+.

Setting its scene on a post-Clone War Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the great Jedi Master Obi-Wan retreating as an average nobody who worked at a butcher’s shop and went by the name Ben. However, he was haunted by the past in dreams while still coping with the Clone Wars’ aftermath. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi took a closer look at the Jedi’s relationships, setting up the stage for a final journey before he became Ben the Hermit.

Obi-Wan repeatedly sought his old master Qui-Gon’s guidance during his most aimless, desperate time, even though his master had become a part of the Force long ago. Yoda revealed that the old Jedi had found a way to communicate through the Force in Revenge of the Sith, but Qui-Gon had not yet answered Obi-Wan’s calls in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the prequel trilogy, Qui-Gon was the first to believe that Anakin Skywalker was the one foretold in prophecy, even when Yoda expressed doubts. Obi-Wan full-heartedly trusted his master’s instinct. However, Anakin turned to the dark side, and even then, he never questioned his old master’s judgment. The reoccurring nightmares and defeating words revealed the Jedi blamed himself for failing Anakin, Qui-Gon, the Jedi Order and the rest of the galaxy.





It seemed that Obi-Wan wasn’t the only one who blamed him for the worst possible outcome of the Clone Wars. In the original trilogy, Owen Beru and Ben Kenobi seemed to have a relatively peaceful relationship. However, in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Owen saw the Jedi as a threat to his family. He disapproved of the Jedi’s insistence that Luke receive training. As Star Wars fans may remember from A New Hope, Luke wasn’t trained as a Jedi until much later in life, and Obi-Wan didn’t have a change of heart about this matter either. It seemed that a compromise would eventually take place, but what made Obi-Wan give up training Luke from a young age was truly intriguing.





Unlike Owen’s defensive attitude towards Obi-Wan, Leia’s parents, Senator Bail Organa and Queen Brenda Organa had moved on from the past when they sought Obi-Wan’s help to rescue Leia. However, Leia wasn’t impressed upon seeing the Jedi. She detected his secrecy and figured out Third Sister’s real agenda of using her as a target. It seemed to be a long road ahead for their relationship to eventually reach the closeness and trust they shared in A New Hope. Additionally, escaping from the Empire’s web was no easy task. This dangerous journey would also put their relationship to test, seeing pivotal moments and actions along the way.





Obi-Wan’s most important relationship was with his past apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader, a Sith Lord. The guilt for failing Anakin began the nightmares that tortured Obi-Wan. At the same time, his most unmerciful decision, leaving Anakin to die on Mustafar, was the very incident that shattered him. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first two episodes didn’t see a confrontation between the two, but the history and the emotions were intense just by Reva, aka Third Sister’s mention.

It would only be a matter of time before Obi-Wan and Darth Vader crossed paths. However, how it would go from intense combat to Ben Kenobi living peacefully in a faraway desert became an interesting question. Hopefully, Obi-Wan Kenobi will provide more information as the story deepens.





