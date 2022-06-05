Prime Video users can unlock dozens of exclusive boxsets and movies with single click

StarzPlay offers plenty of exclusive content you’d otherwise have to pay separately to watch such as The Great, Power Book and Outlander.
If you like the sound of this deal though you’ll need to act quick as it isn’t around forever.
The StarzPlay offer runs out after June 30.
Besides the deal running on StarzPlay, you can also make a saving on a BritBox subscription.
This streaming service from BBC and ITV offers a library full of essential, classic British TV shows such as Poirot, Broadchurch and original shows like the new Spitting Image.
BritBox like StarzPlay usually costs £5.99 a month but right now you can pick up a subscription for £2.99 a month for three months.
This deal runs out sooner than the StarzPlay deal, with the BritBox special offer ending on June 12.
Source link