Prince Charles shows off grandfatherly side as he bounces Prince Louis to entertain him

Prince Charles could be seen singing and bouncing Prince Louis as the young boy kept his eyes focused on the entertainers passing in front of the royal box. The youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had only minutes before left the box to have a bit of a walk around as his siblings and cousins enjoyed the performance of the People’s Pageant. Grandad Charles showed off his grandfatherly side by joining in efforts by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge to keep Louis focused, popping him onto his knees and bouncing him to the rhythm of the Caraibic tunes being performed at the time.

Kate was seen stroking Louis’s shoulder before he got out of his seat and walked to his left.

Prince Louis’ eldest cousins Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall also attempted to keep the 4-year-old royal focussed on the pageant, pointing at performers passing them by and having a chat with him.

Mike Tindall also kept his eye on the royal from his second-row seat behind Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her youngest son.

Mike gestured and pointed to his eyes that he was keeping watch over him, as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

