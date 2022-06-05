Queen beamed onto priceless solid gold State Coach as HOLOGRAM on last day of Jubilee

Millions of people have lined The Mall in preparation for the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including street parties across the country.

The day is being rounded off with the pageant parade, which is being watched by members of the Royal Family.

Taking part in the pageant is the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which carried the Queen to her coronation ceremony.

A hologram of Her Majesty, 96, was projected onto the Gold State Coach from her coronation seven decades ago as it passed through the route on Sunday afternoon.

