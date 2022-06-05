Relationship tips: Here’s how to juggle your role as parent, partner and worker

When we yearned to be an adult, we never signed up for keeping a track of all our relationships as a child, sibling, parent, friend, partner and professional worker hence, the emotional toll of trying to do them all in a given day by rapidly switching gears, mentally, often leaves us exhausted but we are not alone as many adults feel the same without even realising. Have you too been transitioning from one mindset to the next and constantly shifting gears as a loving parent, reliable partner and diligent worker, so much so that you hardly feel fully present in any of your roles and often feel drained out?



Sweat not as we got some relationship experts on board to sort out the woes for you and share tips to help you out in effectively juggling your role as parent, partner and worker. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devina Kaur, radio host and producer and the author of Too Fat Too Loud Too Ambitious, shared:

1. Mindful attention – Be it your workplace, time with children, or a romantic night with your partner, remember to be present in the moment and not fixated on others.

2. Talk honestly – Make open and frank conversations. You never know how simple things can become, if only you decide to speak your heart out.

3. Learn to be flexible – A part of juggling different roles is to learn to be more flexible and resilient. The presence of mind and ability to make quick decisions will help polish your skills.



4. Showcase your passion – Showcasing your love and passion as a parent, partner, and worker is essential because this will become the signature of your existence.

5. Get rid of guilt – Being guilt-stricken affects our mental health and consequently our relationships. We all make mistakes, and learning from them is a part of maturity.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Kriti Israni, Child Development and Parenting Expert and Founder of Hale & Hearty Kids, revealed, “Being a parent becomes challenging not only because parenting is a new journey that you are unprepared for but also because you juggle between other roles as parent, partner and worker.”

She suggested:

1. Organising – Be as organized as possible to increase efficiency, and help in easing out the juggling process.



2. Scheduling – This helps in planning your day ahead. By planning your schedule, you know your priorities of the day, how much time you have and what all you can accomplish in the day.

3. Realistic expectations – Many a times we struggle with juggling between roles, because we have very high expectations from ourselves. Set realistic expectations.

4. Delegating – Art of delegation is one of the keys to success. Delegate as much as possible; and keep minimal tasks for yourself. This way you increase quality of results, and you are happier.

5. Relaxing – The key to happier life is approaching your roles, your routine and your goals with a calm and relaxed mindset.