Roger Federer’s coach makes Rafael Nadal French Open request after 14th win – ‘Not enough’

Nadal became the oldest man to win the French Open on Sunday, when he won his 14th title in Paris and 22nd overall Grand Slam just two days after his 36th birthday. One man who was quick to congratulate him was the coach of one of his biggest rivals Federer, as Ivan Ljubicic called on the tournament to honour the Spaniard.

The retired former world No 3 took to Twitter, saying: “Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat.” And the Croat admitted that the French Open’s current tribute to Nadal – a statue on the grounds – was “not enough” as he made a huge request.

“Don’t think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal – statue is not enough,” Ljubicic added, claiming the tournament’s main showcourt – Court Philippe-Chatrier – should instead bear the name of the 14-time champion.

