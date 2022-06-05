Short On Time? Take A Day Tour Of The Bahamas

While in Miami enjoy a day trip to the beautiful Bahamas and have an adventure filled day with the best attractions.

If one is looking for a day tour while in Miami, how about visiting another country for the day? Bahamas Air Tours offers day tours from Miami to the stunning Bahamas. On the tour, one can see some of the island country’s most stunning beaches and attractions just off the coast of Florida.

This day tour to The Bahamas is packed and includes many of the must-do activities for anyone visiting the stunning Bahama Islands. A day trip to The Bahamas may just whet one’s appetite leaving one eager to come back for more – if staying longer in the Bahamas, chose between Exuma and Nassau.





What To Know About Day Tours To The Bahamas From Florida

Bahamas Air Tours offers the world’s first Miami to Bahamas Day Trip, and it remains the only way to see this stunning island nation in a day from the USA. The tour offers visits to Staniel Cay, swimming with pigs, and more of the best of the Bahamas attractions all in one day.

Unique: It is The Only Day Tour From Florida To the Bahamas

The tour leaves from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on a private aircraft. This is a long day, so one will need to get an early start. Check-in time for the excursion is 7.00 am with departure at 7.30 am. The flight to the Bahamas is around an hour and then one’s whirlwind tour of The Bahamas is set to begin.

Check-in: 7.00 am

7.00 am Departure: 7.30 am

7.30 am Flight Time: 1 Hour Florida to The Bahamas

1 Hour Florida to The Bahamas Max Group Size: 9 People

The first stop is The Bahamas International Airport on Andros Island. This is for the legal customs and immigration (don’t forget the passport). After these formalities, it’s time for a 45-minute flight to the first stop of Staniel Cay in the Exumas.

Day Activities On The Bahamas

The first activity after arriving at the Staniel Cay Airport is to embark on a boat tour. The group has an expected local guide and one is taken on a private boat tour of Staniel Cay and the Exuma Cays.

Duration: Approx. 5 Hours

Approx. 5 Hours Tip: Bring Plenty of Sun Protection

Swim With The Pigs

One of the most famous attractions in The Bahamas is swimming with the pigs at Pig Beach. The tour provides food for feeding the Exuma Pigs and is one of the most unique activities one can enjoy.

Pigs: Swim With The Famous Pigs

Snorkel in James Bond Thunderball Grotto

The Thunderball Grotto is a cave made famous by serving as the filming location of the James Bond movie Thunderball. The tour provides all the required snorkeling gear and vests.

Location: Of the James Bond Film Thunderball

Of the James Bond Film Thunderball Provided: Snorkeling Gear

Snorkeling Gear Swim: 50 Meters (Yards) swim To Get Inside The Grotto

Tides and weather conditions affect the cave, so this may be substituted with another snorkeling destination.

Bahamas Rock Iguanas

Another of The Bahamas’ famous attractions is its eye-catching rock iguanas. The Bahamas Rock Iguanas are endangered as they were nearly hunted to extinction for food. One will see dozens of large Bahamian Rock Iguanas as they feed on the vegetation on the beach. Today they are protected in the country.

Swim With the Sharks At Compass Cay

Making for a packed and adventurous day on the islands, one can also go swimming with the sharks. See these graceful nurse sharks that are normally harmless to people. The spot is at Compass Cay – the northernmost point of the excursion.

Sunken Plane Wreck

Time permitting another activity of the tour is to see a wrecked plane. It was used for drug trafficking before being ditched at the site in the 1970s.

What To Know About Booking The Bahamas Day Tour

One should check with their website as some attractions may be seasonal. For those who would like a private boat, that is also an option as an upgrade. The tour needs at least five guests in the group to run.

Price Per Person: $849 plus $48.40 Taxes

$849 plus $48.40 Taxes Includes: Flights, Entrance Fees, Boat Excursion, Transfers In the Bahamas

Flights, Entrance Fees, Boat Excursion, Transfers In the Bahamas Private Tour: Private tours Are Available – Contact Them for Price

Private tours Are Available – Contact Them for Price Note: The Tour Is not Confirmed Until A Minimum Party Size is Met

The Tour Is not Confirmed Until A Minimum Party Size is Met Departs: Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

What better way to enjoy Miami than by having a fun day trip to another country?