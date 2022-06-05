The Boys’ Jensen Ackles ‘had to fight’ for Soldier Boy role ‘Originally cast older’

“It’s his versatility that I really wanted and needed here. So, yeah, it was always meant to be.”

Jensen himself corroborated the story, as he told Express.co.uk: “Funnily enough, it was a call from me!

“I called him about something unrelated, and at the end of the call, I said, ‘Hey, Krip, when are you going to have me over on The Boys?’

“‘You know, I’m unemployed pretty soon.’ And that then got the ball rolling, and here I am.”

Fans can expect plenty more from Soldier Boy to come after the new Supe made his stunning debut in Friday’s three-part premiere.

