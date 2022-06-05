The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

Sure, TV is nice, but you can’t (easily) eat TV. Jimmy John’s, with agency Anomaly, created the ultimate solution for Web3 enthusiasts with rumbling tummies: a virtual sandwich that could be redeemed for IRL grub. Jimmy John’s activation in Decentraland, which launched last month, was packed with sub-ready ingredients that users could collect and combine to order in real life at Jimmy John’s locations in Nashville and Chicago.

Jimmy John’s selected one user’s creation, Drew V.’s smoked ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, oil & vinegar and BBQ chip recipe, to feature on the campaign website. Through June 3, a select number of this virtual creation are available to order.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.