Tropical Weather Floods Miami Streets, Stranding Some Motorists

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first tropical threat of the hurricane season in Florida drenched the southern part of the state, leaving behind flooded streets, motorists calling for help from stranded cars and even a sewage overflow.

In Miami, drivers faced slashing rains and impassable streets that disrupted the city and surrounding areas throughout Saturday. The city’s fire department responded to several people caught in cars amid the rising waters, rescuing residents from flooded areas and bringing them to higher ground. Six high-water vehicles with mammoth tires were deployed in the city, the department said on Twitter.

Winds of 40 miles per hour did not meet the threshold necessary for the system to be classified as Tropical Storm Alex, but they did slosh water into the downtown area, which lapped up against sandbags and door frames.

The storm brought more than 10 inches of rain to Miami over a 72-hour span, according to AccuWeather. Key Largo, about 70 miles south of the city, received 11 inches, and Biscayne Park, north of Miami, was hit with 11.6.