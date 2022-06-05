Verstappen insists fighting for title won’t change relationship with Perez · RaceFans

In the round-up: Max Verstappen insists that his relationship with team mate Sergio Perez will not change if they compete for this year’s world championship

In brief

Verstappen insists fighting for title won’t change relationship with Perez

Max Verstappen insists that his relationship with team mate Sergio Perez will not change if they compete for this year’s world championship.

Perez won his first race of the season last weekend in Monaco to move within 15 points of the championship leader. Verstappen says he considers Perez a genuine championship rival, but insists that his relationship with Perez will not be affected.

“Why would that change?,” says Verstappen. “We work really well as a team.

“We always try to optimise the car and work for the team and we can accept when somebody does a good job or does a better job and I think that’s very important because that’s how you are respectful to each other and yeah, may the best man win at the end, right? We always, of course, try to do the best we can on the track but we also respect each other a lot and try to score the most possible points every single weekend for the team.”

McLaren targetting “at least fourth” in constructors’ championship

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says McLaren are aiming for “at least P4” in the constructors’ championship in 2022.

McLaren currently sit fourth in the constructors’ championship, 75 points behind Mercedes but 18 points ahead of Alfa Romeo. Lando Norris has scored 48 of McLaren’s tally, with Daniel Ricciardo contributing just 11 to that total.

“Our target is clear,” says Seidl. “We want to fight for at least P4 in the constructors’ championship. I think we have everything in the team together with Lando and Daniel to do that.

“We know that the competition will not stand still, so we need to make sure we keep developing this car as well, which we’ve been doing. Obviously it’s encouraging, you can see the pace we had both in Barcelona and the challenging conditions for us, but also especially [in Monaco] and hopefully it continues like that on different tracks with different characteristics.”

Mini wins second FREC race at Paul Ricard as Beganovic finishes second

Gabriele Mini won the second Formula Regional European Championship (FREC) race of the weekend as Ferrari academy driver Dino Beganovic consolidated his already vast championship lead by finishing second.

The ART driver held off Beganovic after a late Safety Car restart to win by just under three tenths of a second from the Prema, with Van Amersfoort’s Kas Haverkort completing the podium.

Beganovic’s lead in the championship now sits a 63 points with 12 races remaining having extended his streak of finishing in the top two in all eight opening races.