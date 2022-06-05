Vitamin D deficiency: The modifiable risk factor for low levels is ‘well-documented’

Nonetheless, the NHS warns: “Taking too many vitamin D supplements over a long period of time can cause too much calcium to build up in the body (hypercalcaemia). This can weaken the bones and damage the kidneys and the heart.”

It states: “Do not take more than 100 micrograms (4,000 IU) of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful.

“This applies to adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly, and children aged 11 to 17 years.”

If your doctor has recommended you take a different amount of vitamin D, you should follow their advice, it adds.