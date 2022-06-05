Britain’s Got Talent 2022 has been airing on ITV and the latest series culminated in a spectacular finale tonight. A total of 10 acts, along with the judges’ wildcard, took to the stage one last time. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who took the crown.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2022?

Two acts from each semi-final throughout the week were awarded a place in tonight’s show.

They were all in with a chance of winning a £250,000 cash prize, plus a place at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the judges had chosen Amber and The Dancing Collies to return as their wildcard.

She was joined by Maxwell Thorpe, Jamie Leahey, Aneeshwar Kunchala, 5 Star Boys, Tom Ball, Eva Abley, Axel Blake, Ben Nickless, Flintz & T4ylor and Loren Allred.

At the end of the two-and-a-half-hour-long show, Axel Blake was named the BGT winner of 2022.

