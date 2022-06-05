Why did The Beatles record ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ twice?

The major change that accompanied The Beatles’ eighth studio album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was startling during its contemporary release. It’s easy to forget now that The Beatles have been canonised to a greater extent than any band in history. Still, when The Beatles first started getting weird, the response from audiences wasn’t unanimously positive. The reception towards ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’, one of the most experimental songs ever released by a mainstream act at the time, was polarised: the song failed to reach number one in either the US or the UK, which was unheard of for a Beatles single in the mid-to-late ’60s.
So when The Beatles doubled down and fully embraced the eclectic styles of “Art pop” (which wasn’t even really a genre tag at the time) on Sgt. Pepper’s, there was a small but vocal contingent who viewed the album negatively. Positive contemporary reviews aren’t hard to find, but neither are surprisingly vitriolic contemporary pans, most notably Richard Goldstein’s 1967 review that appeared in The New York Times. By the 1980s, rock criticism had begun to turn on Sgt. Pepper’s, and it remains one of the pre-eminent examples of a work of art that gets uniform praise, then a backlash to that praise, then a backlash to the backlash, repeating on and on until the end of time.