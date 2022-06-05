Why millions of Brits have insomnia now and how to treat the condition – doctor

The health body explains: “GPs now rarely prescribe sleeping pills to treat insomnia.

“Sleeping pills can have serious side effects and you can become dependent on them.”

Other health professionals instead suggest working on lifestyle changes that are naturally conducive of a good night’s sleep.

Experts seem to agree that it’s vital to have a fixed sleeping schedule.

Doctor Milling explained: “Setting yourself a consistent bedtime and time to wake up each day is one of the fundamental ways you can tackle the grogginess that comes with insomnia.

“This tactic is beneficial for everyone, regardless of whether you suffer from insomnia or not.

“This will help your body to feel tired at the same time every night, making it easier for you to fall asleep faster. This makes it more likely insomniacs will get a better night’s sleep.

“By the same token, you should set an alarm to sound at the same time each morning. This routine helps to regulate your sleep pattern, which reduces the risk of feeling tired and groggy the next day. This routine should not change for weekends; for optimal results, you need to stick to it.”