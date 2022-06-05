Categories
Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal will play at All England Club but only if his body allows


Rafael Nadal says he will play Wimbledon later this month if his body allows after the Spaniard won the French Open for the 14th time on Sunday.

Nadal, who crushed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to stay undefeated in Roland Garros finals, said: “I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss.”

Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury, now owns a men’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles – two clear of his nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Wimbledon starts on Monday, June 27.

