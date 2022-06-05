‘Would have given right arm!’ Viewers fury as scores of seats EMPTY for Queen’s pageant

The showpiece event kicked off at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon and featured an appearance of the Gold State Coach. However, TV pictures showed rows of empty seats on viewing platforms in front of Buckingham Palace. This produced a angry response from Royal Family supporters who vented their fury on social media.
One wrote: “Er I know a good 100 people who would have absolutely given their right arm to have their bottoms on those empty seats.”
Another said: “Loads of empty seats at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
“Leeds would have taken more.”
While a third commented: “Watching the parade. Quite a few empty seats in the stand.
“Doesn’t seem as crowded as I would have expected for this Jubilee.
“There were far more people at the golden jubilee and diamond jubilee.”
The spectacular pageant is making its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
An army of 10,000 volunteers, dancers, musicians and members of the military will tell the story of the monarch’s 70-year reign.
Fans got a rare chance to see the Gold State Coach that is only used for coronations and jubilees.
The coach was last seen in public in 2002, during the Golden Jubilee.
Inside the carriage, a hologram of the Queen on the day of her coronation is being played in the windows, making it appear as if she is waving to the crowds.
Another wrote: “Now THAT’S pageantry!
While a third gushed: “It’s just wonderful.”
Noticeable by her absence at the pageant was the 96-year-old monarch.
It is hoped she may make an appearance later on the Palace balcony.
The Queen watched Friday and Saturday’s events from home after experiencing “discomfort”.
