‘Would have given right arm!’ Viewers fury as scores of seats EMPTY for Queen’s pageant

The showpiece event kicked off at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon and featured an appearance of the Gold State Coach. However, TV pictures showed rows of empty seats on viewing platforms in front of Buckingham Palace. This produced a angry response from Royal Family supporters who vented their fury on social media.

One wrote: “Er I know a good 100 people who would have absolutely given their right arm to have their bottoms on those empty seats.”

Another said: “Loads of empty seats at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

“Leeds would have taken more.”

While a third commented: “Watching the parade. Quite a few empty seats in the stand.

“Doesn’t seem as crowded as I would have expected for this Jubilee.

“There were far more people at the golden jubilee and diamond jubilee.”