Zara Tindall stuns in £680 floral dress and £189 sunglasses at Platinum Pageant

Zara Tindall, 41, the daughter of Princess Anne, looked radiant today in a girlish floral dress and sunglasses at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace. The Olympian appeared to be wearing a Zimmermann floral eyelet dress with Illesteva sunglasses. The dress was ankle-length with a tie around the waist and puffed, three-quarter-length sleeves.

The dress also had a delicate trim around the high neck and a concealed back zip.

The beautiful garment also has small holes in it, known as “eyelets”.

Zara teamed the look with tortoise shell “Leonard” sunglasses from Illesteva.

The royal styled her blonde hair with soft curls to her shoulders and paired the look with small, gold hoops.

READ MORE: Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes surprise appearance