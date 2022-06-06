14 Wild Celebrity Confessions I Can’t Believe These Famous People Actually Admitted Out Loud

Everything I’ve learned about Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship, I learned against my will.
The singer said in a recent interview with Bustle: “The first song I ever jerked off to was fucking ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5. Now I’m good friends with [lead singer] Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.'”
2.
Kourtney Kardashian shared that her doctor recommended she drink husband Travis Barker’s semen four times a week to increase her chances of getting pregnant.
On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis discussed, erm, various techniques they’d been using to up the odds of getting pregnant. Apparently, the reason the doctor recommended drinking Travis’s semen was to help improve Kourtney’s thyroid levels, which can interfere with egg release.
3.
In their engagement announcement on Instagram, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly revealed that they drank each other’s blood — literally.
Megan later clarified in an interview with Glamour that it was “only a few drops” of each other’s blood. “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people, or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she said. However, Megan did add that this is something she and MGK have done multiple times “for ritualistic purposes.”
4.
Megan Fox also recently shared a text message exchange in which she said she cut a hole in her jumpsuit in order to have sex with MGK.
“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” Megan texted her stylist, Maeve Reilly. “I hate you. I’ll fix it,” Maeve responded.
In the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, Jonathan said, “Lea and I were given this material where we had to fall in love, but the first thing I felt was, ‘They’re going to know I’m gay. Fuck! I never had sex with a girl; I’m in the closet.'”
Lea said she tried to help Jonathan feel more comfortable during the intimacy scenes by, uh, getting super close behind the scenes. She explained: “At one point, I literally showed him my whole vagina. He was like, ‘I’ve never seen a woman’s vagina before. Would you show me?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ And I took a desk lamp and showed him. That’s how close we are.”
6.
On a sort of related note, Kesha once told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that her vagina was “haunted” by a ghost.
“You’re laughing, but it’s very serious, it’s a problem,” Kesha said to the host while also laughing. “It sounds ridiculous, but in all honesty, I believe in all this crazy shit. I believed I had dead people in me.”
7.
Jake Gyllenhaal kind of broke the internet in 2021 when he revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he doesn’t believe in bathing very often.
“More and more, I find bathing to be less necessary at times. … But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” Jake said.
However, the actor later claimed that his comments were “sarcastic” and not meant to be taken seriously. “I don’t know what that was,” he said during a screening of his film The Guilty. “I answered a question where I was being sarcastic and ironic, and it’s followed me around. Unfortunately, I showered before I came here. So…I’m sorry, everybody.”
8.
Not long after Jake’s Vanity Fair interview, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also hopped on the [lack of] bathing bandwagon by revealing that they only bathe their kids “if you can see the dirt” on them.
The couple, who are parents to Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and Dimitri Portwood, 5, explained their thinking on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. Mila said, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”
Ashton chimed in and explained, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on [the kids], clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”
9.
Speaking of Dax Shepard, he and Kristen Bell revealed that their whole family sleeps in one room, and they all have bad gas.
On an episode of Armchair Expert, the couple explained that their two daughters sleep on the floor of the bedroom, while the parents sleep on an Ooler mattress pad, which uses a water-based system for heating and cooling. Kristen said, “My whole family has gas, big [deal]. I wake up in the morning and I go, ‘Wow, nobody’s gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it’s burning.'”
10.
Meghan Trainor shared that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have side-by-side toilets and they sometimes “poop together.”
Meghan explained on Nicole Byer’s podcast, Why Won’t You Date Me: “We just got a new house and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night, when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’ We’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”
11.
Camila Cabello opened up about then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes’, erm, ~unusual~ sleeping habits during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Apparently, Shawn would often talk dirty in his sleep. Camila said, “I would be, like, reading or something, and he would just, like, start sleep-talking, and it would scare the shit out of me because he’d just be like, ‘Baby…that…feels….so…good…,’ and then he’d go back to sleep. … I was like, ‘Thank you? I’m not really doing anything right now, but thanks.'”
12.
In 2021, Nicki Minaj posted a tweet saying she wouldn’t be going to the Met Gala that year because the event required attendees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and she “hadn’t done enough research.” The real kicker, though, was the anecdote she followed up with.
Nicki then tweeted, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”
To be absolutely clear, scientific studies have found no proof that the vaccines cause any fertility or sexual problems such as swollen testicles. At least we got memes out of the whole ordeal, though!
13.
KJ Apa shared a video on Instagram of him drinking his partner Clara Berry’s breast milk in his coffee: “My wife is a milk machine and I love it.”
This was at a public restaurant, BTW.
14.
And finally, Twilight icon Robert Pattinson revealed that he masturbated to completion on set for his role in the 2008 film Little Ashes.
He explained in an interview with Germany’s Interview magazine: “I once decided to quit acting; it was when I did Little Ashes. I played Salvador Dalí and had to do a lot of scenes where I was naked, and I also had to masturbate. I mean, really. My orgasm face is recorded for eternity.”
When the interviewer asked why he didn’t just fake an orgasm, Robert responded, “[It] just doesn’t work, so I pleasured myself in front of the camera.”
