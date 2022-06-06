Alec John Such, founding Bon Jovi member and bassist, has died

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band,” the message said.

Such was vital to bringing guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the band in its fledgling days, the statement said.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly,” the message said.

Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983 and has had hits with songs including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”