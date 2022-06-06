Alexander Zverev pulls out of pre-Wimbledon tournament after horror injury vs Rafa Nadal

Alexander Zverev has pulled out of next week’s pre-Wimbledon Halle tournament in Germany after sustaining a horror ankle injury during his French Open semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal. Zverev was forced off court in a wheelchair after rolling his ankle during the second set of the Paris showdown as Nadal ultimately went on to claim the title following victory over Casper Ruud in the final.

Zverev was in fine form last week as he reached his second consecutive French Open semi-final. And he was giving Nadal a run for his money when disaster struck.

The German had narrowly lost the opening set following a tiebreak and had forced a second set tiebreak following an excellent display of tennis. But as Zverev played his final shot of the 12th game, he lost balance and went over on his ankle as he let out an almighty scream. And his tournament was brought to a premature end.

There are now doubts over whether the German will be fit enough to play at Wimbledon, which gets underway later this month. And the signs aren’t looking good as he won’t be taking to the court in his home country next week.

