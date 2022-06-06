Dan Walker walks off GMB as he reenacts Piers Morgan’s exit ‘I’m off!’

Dan Walker joined Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Monday’s Good Morning Britain as he discussed his move from BBC Breakfast to Channel 5. Fans of the presenter will know he shares a light-hearted feud with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan and the pair regularly jibe at one another on social media. Rounding up his interview, Dan said goodbye to Susanna and Richard by reenacting Piers’ walk-off.
As Richard wished the former BBC Breakfast presenter “good luck”, Dan made a final jibe at Piers.
He joked: “Right, I’m going to do what they normally do on this programme and walk off.”
The Channel 5 star got up from his seat and walked away from the desk.
Susanna jumped in: “I’d just like to point out only one person has ever done that but it is a stage that has been set for you.”
Alluding to Dan and Piers’ feud, she asked: “Would you have come in if the former occupant of Richard’s seat was sitting here?”
“I think the more interesting question is, ‘Would you lot be here if he’d come back and been in that chair?’” Dan quipped.
“I’m still here,” Susanna hit back. “But could you and Piers Morgan be in a studio together?”
“Of course we could,” the former BBC Breakfast presenter said.
Dan begins his new role on Channel 5 News on Monday after stepping down from BBC Breakfast last month.
Ahead of his GMB appearance, he tweeted: “First day of my new TV life tomorrow and it will start in a very strange way… on @GMB.
“See you in the morning with @susannareid100 (thankfully not too early) and than at 5, on 5. PS I still love you @sallynugent.” (sic)
Good Morning Britain airs on ITV on weekdays at 6am.
