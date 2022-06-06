Dan Walker walks off GMB as he reenacts Piers Morgan’s exit ‘I’m off!’

Dan Walker joined Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Monday’s Good Morning Britain as he discussed his move from BBC Breakfast to Channel 5. Fans of the presenter will know he shares a light-hearted feud with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan and the pair regularly jibe at one another on social media. Rounding up his interview, Dan said goodbye to Susanna and Richard by reenacting Piers’ walk-off.

As Richard wished the former BBC Breakfast presenter “good luck”, Dan made a final jibe at Piers.

He joked: “Right, I’m going to do what they normally do on this programme and walk off.”

The Channel 5 star got up from his seat and walked away from the desk.

Susanna jumped in: “I’d just like to point out only one person has ever done that but it is a stage that has been set for you.”

