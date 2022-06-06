DOJ moves to seize 2 planes worth more than $400 million from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is seen on the stand during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on December 19, 2015 in London, England.

A federal judge in New York on Monday signed a warrant authorizing the seizure by the Justice Department of two jets owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, which are valued at more than $400 million.

In a related action, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry initiated administrative proceedings against Abramovich, seeking penalties of up to twice the value of the aircraft.

The seizure effort and administrative complaint are the latest in a series of sanctions and economic attacks by the U.S. government and other Western countries on Russian billionaires in response to their nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The jets tied to Abramovich, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, are a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and a Gulfstream G650ER, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said both planes were flown in March to Russia, in violation of U.S. export restrictions imposed on the heels of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Those restrictions ban the export, reexport or in-country transfer of U.S.-made aircraft and aircraft parts and components to or within Russia without a BIS license.

The Boeing, which according to court records is worth a whopping $350 million, is currently in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulfstream is in Russia, according to court records.