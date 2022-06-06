Drivers warned of DVLA car tax scams where fraudsters could steal £5,000

The DVLA frequently warns drivers on their social media pages what to look out for when they believe they may be being targeted for a scam. As recently as today, the DVLA urged drivers to never share photos of their V5C log book on social media or selling sites.

The Government agency warned that scammers can use those images for themselves for the benefit of identity theft.

It added that drivers should only use the Government website for DVLA services as scammers could sneakily steal personal details to commit fraud.

It also has a dedicated fraud section on its main website where drivers can see whether they are being scammed and what to look out for.

In addition to car tax scams, drivers are also being warned of any car insurance scams, with fraudsters often taking the form of insurance providers.

