Eamonn Holmes explains GB News absence after being rushed for hospital treatment

Eamonn Holmes has explained the reasons for his absence from his show presenting on GB News as he told fans he’d unfortunately had to undergo “unexpected” treatment for his longterm back condition in hospital.

The former This Morning host has been away from the programme, which he normally presents with Isabel Webster, for days.

The 62 year old has now reassured his followers they can expect to see him back on the show next week.

He also shed light on his struggles with his back problems, which he has suffered with for years.

Posting a statement on his Twitter page, Eamonn captioned it: "Just to let you know…"





















“Hi everyone, Many of you have been asking why I haven’t been presenting GB News for the past week,” the star began.

“Unfortunately, due to a reoccurence of a long-term back condition, I’ve had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following Doctor’s orders by taking a short time off.

“However, I’m looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.

"Even though I only joined GB News six months ago the whole team and our amazing audience have shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated," the Irish presenter continued, taking the opportunity to thank his bosses at the news channel.











“I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate. See you soon, Eamonn,” the TV host added.

The presenter, who used to host This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, has had so much pain with his back he has resorted to some more extreme health measures to try and relieve it.

The chronic issues have been difficult for Eamonn to manage his daily life and work commitments at times.

Recently opening up about how he copes, the broadcast journalist joked: "Swearing has got a bad reputation – which I personally think it doesn't deserve.











“I have to be honest, I like a swear or two or three… it makes me feel better. How can anyone deal with pain without swearing?” the TV star told Best magazine.

He then went on to document how the daily pain over the last five or six years has caused him to run over his swear box as he quipped it has a “short, sharp effect” which works almost as well as painkillers themselves.

Eamonn has also been visiting a physiotherapist for a while to help and ease his pain, and does daily exercises to assist the work he’s doing.

Breakfast With Eamonn and Isabel airs weekdays at 6am on GB News.

