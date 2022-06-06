Fatty liver disease: The ‘lesser-known’ sign to spot in your fingers – ‘See your GP’

“Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic condition caused by too much fat being stored inside the liver cells,” said Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy. Triggered by too much fat in the organ, NAFLD is associated with conditions, including diabetes and obesity.

When it comes to spotting the culprit, the early stages of fatty liver disease don’t usually present many warning signs.

However, as the condition progresses, your body might ring alarm bells.

Dr Lee shared that one “lesser-known” sign might be finger clubbing.

She explained that this symptom points to chronic liver disease and “may not be recognised”.

