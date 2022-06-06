Harry & William’s Relationship Is Still ‘Fraught’—They Didn’t Make ‘Eye Contact’ During the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Ouch. Prince Harry and Prince William barely acknowledged each other at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The brothers reunited after Harry returned to England for the 70th anniversary of their grandmother’s service.

Royal expert Russell Myers told the Australian news show Sunrise on June 6, 2022, that Harry and William’s relationship affected the atmosphere during the celebrations. “It was very, very frosty inside the church. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife. The brothers didn’t lock eyes or make eye contact at all. Harry was craning his neck to look at William and William didn’t look back at him.” Myers continued, “I think there’s still a lot of bad atmosphere going on and there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge until those brothers come back together.”

The rift between the brothers seems to still be there despite reports that the two are trying to make up their relationship. On June 6, 2022, a source told Page Six that “Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterward.” Harry and Meghan Markle invited William and Kate Middleton to their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had prior commitments where they were scheduled to be in Wales to meet with performers for a concert for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at Cardiff Castle. Harry and Meghan visited Harry’s royal family from June 2 to June 5, 2022 for the celebrations, only to leave right before the Platinum Jubilee concert on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Harry and Meghan, who live in California permanently after stepping away from their royal public duties in 2020, are reportedly trying to mend their relationship with Harry’s brother and sister-in-law by using FaceTime and WhatsApp with their kids. Will and Kate’s kids—Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—are reportedly bonding with Harry’s kids—Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 through online communication. A source told OK! Magazine on May 31, 2022, that, “the brothers needed time for everything to settle down. The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”

