Jacob Eichhorn Obituary (1924 – 2022) Midland Daily News

Jacob EichhornJacob Eichhorn of Midland, 97, passed away June 2, 2022. He was born September 14, 1924 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Rev. Jacob and Elizabeth (Strauch) Eichhorn. His parents were Volga Germans from Russia who immigrated to the United States from Berlin, Germany in 1924. The family moved to Saginaw in 1927 and Jacob (Jake) graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1942. He was awarded the competitive four-year Arthur Hill Scholarship to the University of Michigan where he received his BS ’46, MS ’47 and PhD ’50 in Chemical Engineering. He was elected to Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Lambda Upsilon, Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi honorary societies and was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.In 1950 he began a career with The Dow Chemical Company that spanned 43 years. Much of his work was in the development and commercialization of new chemical, polymer and fabricated plastic products. While at Dow Jake authored 23 US patents. He made leading contributions in flame retardant plastic foam, saran film and in expanding the use of polystyrene foam for food packaging. He was instrumental in growing Dow’s packaging business globally and its entry into the Polycarbonate business. Later he became Laboratory Director of the Central Research Computing Center and helped accelerate the use of IT to support research. Jake was a member of the Board of Directors of Dolco Packaging Corp. and Bischoff Chemical Corp. In recognition of his contributions he was named a Dow Development Scientist and held that role at the time of his retirement.He was a member of the American Chemical Society (ACS) and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), where he served as President of the Midland section in 1957-58.On Dec. 27, 1959, Jake married Mary Kay Winn in Ann Arbor, MI. In retirement, he and Mary traveled frequently for family vacations, reunions and annual trips to Europe, visiting friends, relatives and doing genealogy. They initially focused on family genealogy but expanded to the overall history of the Volga Germans and helped others with their research. They co-authored a book written with Jake’s cousin, Dr. Alexander Eichhorn of Germany titled The Immigration of German Colonists to Denmark and Their Subsequent Emigration to Russia in the Years 1759-1766. He was a charter member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia and a member of the Midland Genealogical Society, presenting at both the local and national level.Jake had a lifelong love of golf which began as a caddy at the Saginaw Country Club. He joined the Midland Country Club in 1951 and played with family and friends into his nineties.Jake was an active U of M alumnus where he served as chairman of the 50th reunion of the Engineering Class of 1946 and celebrated his 89th birthday at a Michigan football game. He was also a graduate of the Management Development Program at the Harvard Business School, serving 20 years as President and Class Secretary and chairing the 30th class reunion.He was a longtime member of the Midland United Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon.He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; sons, Kurt (Carolyn) Eichhorn and their children Anna and William, of Westport CT and Eric Eichhorn and his children Lindsay and Dylan of Bedford, NY; daughter, Karen (Eric) Comstock and their daughters Emily and Katarina of Fishers, IN. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Erwin Eichhorn, MD (Donis) of Carmichael, CA and their children, Robert, Rebecca and Nancy. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Prof. Irma Eichhorn and his son Peter.The family is grateful to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and Mackenzie of Careline Hospice for the special care they provided Jacob.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland United Church of Christ or the donor’s favorite charity.A celebration of life is planned for September 10, 2022 at 11AM at the United Church of Christ.