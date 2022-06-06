Joe Jonas Just Changed His Old Lyrics Seemingly Shading Taylor Swift To Hint That They’re Now As “Cool” With Each Other As Ever

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in November 2008, Taylor — who was 18 at the time, and promoting the release of her album Fearless — stunned the audience as she put Joe on blast for the harsh split. “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she said.