Jurrien Timber to Man Utd transfer in the balance with ‘next few days’ crucial to deal

Ajax are claimed to want around £35million for Timber. His contract at his current club expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Centre-back Timber can also play on the right of defence. Despite being only 5ft 10in tall, former United great Rio Ferdinand does not think that would be an issue if he were to move to Manchester.

Ferdinand told Vibe with Five: “I think the way Ten Hag’s playing, looking at it, it’s like, ‘We’re going to be the team that’s the aggressor, we’re going to be the team that dictates and dominates the games’. So he’s looking to play on the half-way line.

“He isn’t looking to play in a deep block, so he’s not thinking about [Timber’s height]. So defending crosses, you could be 5ft10, we saw Patrice Evra he was 5ft3 probably but he was one of the best headers of the ball when we were doing defensive set-pieces – and he was a threat in the opposing box as well.”

