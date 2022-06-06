Kakegurui Twin Reveals Netflix Release Date With Debut Trailer, Poster

Kakegurui has a new spin-off anime series on the way, and Netflix has revealed the release date for the upcoming Kakegurui Twin anime series with its first trailer and poster! When the streaming service first began its foray into licensing and producing anime releases, one of the first major licenses it had picked up was the anime adaptation for Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura’s Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler original manga series. It was such a major hit that it had sparked two seasons, a live-action TV series and multiple spin-offs in the years since. Now a fresh anime is coming to Netflix this Summer.

First announced to be in the works last Fall, Netflix has debuted the first proper trailer and poster for the Kakegurui Twin anime series. This spin-off follows Mary Saotome a year before the events of the main series (meaning the year before Yumeko Jabami enrolls) as Mary deals with this new gambling school. Netflix confirmed that it will be streaming beginning on August 4th worldwide, and you can check out the first full trailer and poster for Kakegurui Twin’s anime debut below:

It hasn’t been revealed whether or not this will be a weekly series or a full season dropped all at once, but it’s safe to assume the entire run of the spin-off will be available when it releases this Summer with Netflix. If you wanted to check out the original manga before the new anime makes its debut with Netflix, Yen Press has licensed the series for an English language release and they describe Kakegurui Twin as such, “A year before Yumeko Jabami graced the hallowed halls of Hyakkou Private Academy, Mary Saotome got her own start at the gambling-addicted school. Can this normal girl achieve her own rags-to-riches story through wits and luck? Find out in this prequel to the mega-popular Kakegurui!”

You can currently find the first two seasons of the main Kakegurui anime series now streaming with Netflix alongside the two seasons of the live-action adaptation too.