Kate Garraway details ’embarrassing’ moment with Cliff Richard at Jubilee Pageant

Sir Cliff said: “And you did that in 2012, I remember that very well, at the Diamond Jubilee. Do you remember that moment?

“I do yes, it was terrific. The one thing I will say now, is the show that I saw last night was probably the best produced show ever done for the Queen.

“They must have spent millions on the lighting and it was just fantastic and I found myself slightly envious that I hadn’t been invited to sing because I would have loved just one picture in front of the palace lit like that.”

