Earlier, if someone would have asked us to invest or buy a virtual platform, our primary focus would have been on video games; we would have laughed at the impracticality of the matter. However, now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lines between the physical and virtual realities have merged; so we can say metaverse will become the future of real estate investment.

It is a new form of real estate investment which is emerging now — digital land, a form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as Decentraland, Sandbox and Somnium. Several investors, individual and institutional, are showing interest in digital real estate.

Fresh creation



Land is nothing more than a block of data produced on a blockchain and represented by an NFT of that blockchain in the metaverse. Decentraland, for example, is a metaverse based on the Ethereum blockchain. Such an investment is offered utilising NFT technology, which allows for public verification of its records, ensuring transparency.

The metaverse is an intriguing concept that has the potential to open up doors in the future. Land in the metaverse can be valuable, as demand grows every day. However, there are a limited number of land parcels available. This isn’t to say that the land cannot be created; it can, if the seller organisations desire to.

One of the most lucrative markets for investing money and growing revenue is real estate. The sector has evolved substantially in recent years as a result of technological advancements, and it has only improved. The metaverse is a revolutionary new concept in real estate technology. Buying land in this virtual world is becoming a whole new real estate mania.

As investors pour millions of dollars into a never-before-seen virtual real estate market, digital land trading is reaching new heights. To prepare for the metaverse economic boom, land trading is done in the form of concrete facilities, shopping malls, and other properties in this 3D world.

The transformation and amalgamation of real-life and electronic events have significantly improved, guiding the emergence of digitally native nations.

Global talk



The battle in the metaverse space is heating up, and companies globally are getting serious about it. Tech majors like Facebook, Microsoft, SoftBank and sportswear giants like Nike are already betting big on metaverse. The mostly fictional and digital world of metaverse in real estate will essentially let one own a piece of digital land, and make money by leasing it out or selling ads etc.

Simply put, metaverse is a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headset.

The buzz about metaverse has been going on since months; however, interest soared last October after Facebook’s parent company renamed itself Meta as it.

Metaverse is a kind of business sense which will stay in the real world: it’s in a trendy area with high footfall. The latest hot real-estate market isn’t on the scenic coasts or in balmy sunbelt cities. It’s in the metaverse, where gamers are flocking and digital property sales are setting new records.

A year ago, there were hardly no brands in the metaverse. It was primarily player-driven, with a few platform-sponsored events thrown in for good measure. In the year 2021, businesses began taking first moves into the virtual world, hoping to reach out to a completely new audience. NFT-entangled objects were used to create special event platforms.

The virtual real estate companies formed a line. As the real estate ventures constructed virtual properties, more individuals were enthralled. Based on property locations, The Sandbox and Decentraland might suddenly fetch millions of dollars. After you’ve figured out why you should invest in virtual real estate, you’ll need to figure out how to get started.

High returns on investment are the primary motivator for owning virtual real estate. In the metaverse, a number of virtual real estate developments are in the work. The concept is similar to buying an NFT: you possess the digital asset that is kept on the blockchain, and anyone can verify its legality. If the value of your virtual land increases, you can sell it or rent it out for events.

This dream is still a long way off. Real estate is for real assets; this is completely a different world of virtual but still, there’s no assurance about how much acceptability will come in the future.

However, with the changing scenarios and timeline, metaverse might become an alternative investment in virtual assets. In future, there are chances that Gen-Z/ millennials will park their investment, besides equity and real estate, into the virtual real estate world, which should be quite encouraging and different. Real Estate will boom in 2022 as metaverse is here to stay.

The writer is Director, Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd.