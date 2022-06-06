Leaked Call of Duty Warzone Mobile footage shows off Verdansk gameplay | VGC

The first Call of Duty Warzone [507 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-warzone/”>Call of Duty Warzone Mobile [536 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/mobile/”>Mobile gameplay footage has seemingly leaked.

The footage, which is viewable below, appears to be the same source of several screenshots published online over the weekend.

It shows off the start of a match as players drop from a plane into Verdansk, the same map originally featured in the console and PC [5,508 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/platforms/pc/”>PC version of Warzone.

It includes over 90 seconds of action, including footage of the gulag, the area players are sent to once they’ve been killed for the first time in a match.

Activision [888 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/”>Activision announced in March that it is working a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, the free-to-play game which was released in March 2020 and attracted 100 million players in 13 months.

Season Three ‘Classified Arms’ Battle Pass Trailer | Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone

It said in May that the game had entered invite-only closed alpha testing.

“Our mission with Project Aurora, the codename for our new mobile title, is to bring friends, families, and people around the world together in a global community of diverse players with a fast-paced, precise, and high-quality battle royale action experience that delivers a fresh new way to play,” Activision said.

The game is in the works at new internal mobile game development studio Solid State, as well as Beenox [26 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/beenox/”>Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Digital Legends.

While Activision hasn’t confirmed launch timing, it’s been claimed that Call of Duty Warzone mobile will be released in 2022.

The publisher confirmed in April that a new free-to-play Warzone experience is being built from the ground-up alongside Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 [36 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/call-of-duty/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-2/”>Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, led by developer Infinity Ward [482 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/activision-blizzard/activision/infinity-ward/”>Infinity Ward.

An image that’s claimed to reveal Warzone 2’s map, including all of its points of interest, was published online in May.