Len Goodman shocks viewers saying nan called Coronation Chicken ‘foreign muck’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman shocked BBC viewers today as he recalled his nan used to call Coronation Chicken “foreign muck”.

The 78 year old dance expert was sat on the sofa talking to Kirsty Young who was presenting the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant on the BBC, when he made the eye-raising comments.

As he was talking to Kirsty, he revealed that he had tried Coronation Chicken for the very first time just last night.

The popular sandwich filler, made up of chicken and a creamy curried mayonnaise, was invented for the Queen’s Coronation which took place on June 2, 1953.







(Image: BBC)



As Len spoke to Kirsty and Master Chef’s John Torode on the pre-pageant section of BBC’s broadcast today, he said that his nan used to call Coronation Chicken “foreign muck”.

The trio were discussing special recipes for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as they tucked into a special Platinum Pudding trifle.

After Kirsty asked Len if he could cook, he revealed that he was “hopeless”.

He then said: “But my wife did Coronation Chicken yesterday for our tea, and I’ve never had it before.”







(Image: BBC)



He then grimaced as he said: “I’ve never had curry or curry powder… no.

“My nan used to call it all ‘foreign muck'”, as John laughed nervously.

Len then showed his approval for the cuisine, saying: “I must say, it was delicious, it was so tasty.

“So yeah, I had my first tasting, my first sample of Coronation Chicken yesterday.”

Whilst the BBC didn’t address Len’s comments directly, Claire Balding who was also presenting the Queen’s Pageant on BBC apologised to anyone who might have been offended.

She said: ”Obviously this is a live show it’s unrehearsed anything may be seen or heard so if anyone was offended by comments earlier… if anyone was offended by comments earlier than apologies, obviously.”







(Image: John Torode laughed nervously after Len made the comments)



Len’s comments didn’t go down too well with viewers, with many rushing to Twitter to slam the Strictly judge.

One person wrote: “Len Goodman referenced curry as ‘foreign muck’, a great way to represent Britain mate”, whilst another said: “That’s Len cancelled for a bit then”.

Someone else wrote: “Len’s gonna get cancelled – he just referred to curry as ‘foreign muck’!”

OK! has reached out to Len’s representatives for comment.

