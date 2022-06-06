Loose Women’s Denise Welch steps in as Gloria ‘absolutely devastated’ over Jubilee pageant





Denise Welch was subbed in on Monday’s episode of ITV’s talk show Loose Women after Gloria Hunniford suffered a fall. Gloria was set to appear alongside long-term friend Cliff Richard to discuss the Jubliee celebrations over the weekend, however, she had to speak to him on the phone due to an accident she had on Saturday.

As well as being absent from the show, Gloria was also meant to be involved in the Platinum Pageant on Sunday, 5 June, to mark the end of the four-day celebrations. Denise appeared alongside Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Sophie Morgan to discuss the Jubilee celebrations instead. Touching on Gloria’s absence, Ruth explained: “Someone who I was very sad not to see there at the pageant yesterday was our very own Gloria Hunniford. “She was supposed to be on the National Treasures bus with her great friend Sir Cliff Richard, and she was so looking forward to it, and she was supposed to be on the panel today. READ MORE: Simon Cowell slammed by BGT fans over wildcard announcement ‘A joke!’

“So thank you very much to Denise for stepping in, but sadly, Gloria had a fall. She was being interviewed on the BBC on Saturday, then had a fall Saturday night and couldn’t go to the pageant. Absolutely devastating.” Ruth assured viewers she was absolutely fine, with Denise adding she had plasters on her leg and arm, along with a nasty cut to her face. Fighting her way through her injuries, Gloria later phoned into the show to speak to Sir Cliff, who was a guest on the panel. She revealed she had fractured a bone in her face and joked: “I look as if I’ve done ten rounds with Mike Tyson and lost really badly.”

After seeing an image of Gloria’s injuries, Sir Cliff commented: “I made a joke of it actually, I said ‘Glo, it would have been very easy if you didn’t want to be on that bus to just write to the queen’. You’re doing the right thing, Glo just sit back and relax.” Before ending the call, everyone gave her their well wishes and a speedy recovery, with Ruth adding: “Gloria, we wish you well, take care of yourself, won’t you. Don’t rush back until you’re better.” Hearing about her accident, viewers quickly took to Twitter to send their own well wishes, with @mary_pippin1 commenting: “Aww poor Gloria, it sounds horrendous – rest and get better soon, lovely lady #loosewomen.” @TimmyJohns added: “Oh Gloria, my love! Hope you get well soon and see your lovely face back on my screen shortly!” DON’T MISS…

Danielle Kearns said: “Trust good old Gloria to have a fall and miss the pageant AND Loose Women! Desvestated but wishing you the quickest recovery.” (sic) Gloria was meant to join Sir Cliff Richard on the National Treasures bus as it kicked off the pageant down to Buckingham Palace. Following behind were an array of buses which looked back at music and media trends throughout the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. After four days of celebrations, the Queen made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her family.

The thousands of people who gathered to celebrate her reign applauded before going on to sing the national anthem. Standing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her son, the Prince of Wales, she beamed with pride. To mark the end of her celebrations, she made a statement which read: “I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. “I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations,” before being signed off as Elizabeth R. Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.





