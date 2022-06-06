Love Island first look sees Laura Whitmore share first huge twist of the series

The opening episode of Love Island season eight is just hours away and our first sneak peak at what the Islanders get up to has been revealed.

New Islanders Paige Thorne, Indiyah Polack, Tasha Ghouri, Amber Beckford and Gemma Owen all make their entrance and explore their new home and begin getting to know each other in the first episode.

But before the girls have the chance to settle in, host Laura Whitmore makes her entrance and says: “Welcome to Love Island!”

As they gather at the fire pit, Laura quizzes the girls on their likes and dislikes.

She begins with Indiyah, 23, asking: “What turns you off?” To which Indiyah replies, saying: “Bad, bad fashion sense!”







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)



Laura, 37, then asks: “Gemma, over to you. Talk to me about the type of guy you’re looking for.”

Gemma, 19, says: “I’m looking for a guy that is really family orientated – that is so important. Good morals.”







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)



Laura then turns to Amber and quizzes: “Amber, this is a summer of love. Are you looking for a holiday romance or something a little bit more long-term?”

Amber, 24, says: “Definitely something long-term. I’ve been single for a year and a half now.”

The girls then line up in front of the pool as the boys’ arrival is imminent. Laura then drops the bombshell as she reveals: “Well girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet – things are a little different this year.

“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect.”







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)



She continues: “For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

Tasha says: “I trust the public, I trust them.”







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)



The boys – Dami Hope, Liam Llewellyn, Ikenna Ekwonna, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish º then make their entrance and meet the girls for the first time.

One-by-one it’s revealed who the public have chosen to couple up – have you voted? Let us know in the comments section below.

Ahead of the show airing, former Islander and last year’s finalist Chloe Burrows has praised the new twist and branded the decision as “smart”.







(Image: Instagram / Chloe Burrows)



Taking to Twitter on Friday (June 3) she wrote: “New love island voting for the couples before is smart cos it gets rid of that first bit where you feel like you have to stick with ur couple. Now everyone can run wild.”

LOVE ISLAND STARTS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB

For all the latest showbiz stories, sign up for OK! ‘s daily newsletter here.